The Latest: Pakistan PM, radical religious leaders at odds

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.



TOP OF THE HOUR:



—Trump hoping to resume campaign rallies without social distancing.



— Japan surpasses 10,000 virus cases; Abe stresses importance of social distancing.



—South Korea shows lowest daily jump in virus cases since Feb. 20.



—Pakistan’s radical religious leaders urged adherents into mosques; PM seeks to stem virus.



—-



ISLAMABAD __ Pakistan’s radical religious leaders urged adherents into mosques even as Prime Minister Imran Khan tries to find a way to stem the coronavirus in Pakistan, where Saturday showed a jump of 465 new cases bringing the total of confirmed cases to 7,481.



Pakistan has ramped up testing, but the poor country that on Friday received a $1.4 billion International Monetary Fund emergency loan conducts less than 6,500 tests a day.



There are 220 million people in Pakistan, a country with less than 3,000 intensive care beds and a health care system that struggled to deal with its sick before the pandemic strained its resources.



But it is the government’s refusal to rein in its radical religious leaders and order its mosques closed that has its critics worried as the group causing one of the fastest spreads of the virus inside Pakistan was the Tableeghi Jamaat (Islamic missionaries), whose massive gatherings in March were stopped late.



In religiously conservative Pakistan Islamic clerics have become increasingly powerful, using their ability to rally the faithful into mobs in the street.



On Friday in a mosque in the federal capital, scores of faithful gathered for Friday prayers in defiance of a... 👓 View full article

