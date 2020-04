Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, int'l from June 1 Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Air India on Saturday announced it has opened bookings on select domestic and international routes from May 4 and June 1, respectively. "Bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4, 2020, and for international flights for travel from June 1, 2020 onwards are open," it stated. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

