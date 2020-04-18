How do North Texas mayors feel about reopening local businesses?

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

To describe 2020 as "uncharted territory" is an understatement for all of us, but especially for policy makers – from those in Washington, D.C., to those in Garland, Texas. "One of the struggles we've experienced is - there's no guidebook. We are making this up as we go," admitted Scott LeMay, the mayor of Garland. After Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke Friday, laying out his partial plan to begin to reopen some Texas businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, LeMay agreed to join WFAA…


