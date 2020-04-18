Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill dies at age 84

Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill dies at age 84

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Paul O’Neill, a former Treasury secretary who broke with George W. Bush over tax policy and then produced a book critical of the administration, died Saturday. He was 84.

O’Neill’s son, Paul O’Neill Jr. confirmed that his father died at his home in Pittsburgh after battling lung cancer for the last couple of years. After a few surgeries and chemotherapy, he decided against any further intervention four or five months ago, he said.

“There was some family here and he died peacefully,” the son said. “Based on his situation, it was a good exit.”

Tony Fratto, who served as O’Neill’s Treasury spokesman, posted on Facebook, “Very sad that our friend Paul O’Neill passed away today. He was a friend, a good man, and I loved working with him.”

A former head of aluminum giant Alcoa, O’Neill served as Treasury secretary from 2001 to late 2002. He was forced to resign after he objected to a second round of tax cuts because of their impact on deficits.

After leaving the administration, O’Neill worked with author Ron Suskind on an explosive book covering his two years in the administration. O’Neill contended that the administration began planning the overthrow of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein right after Bush took office, eight months before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

O’Neill depicted Bush as a disengaged president who didn’t encourage debate either at Cabinet meetings or in one-on-one discussions with Cabinet members. He said the lack of discussion in Cabinet meetings gave him the feeling that Bush “was like a blind man in a roomful of deaf people.”

He said major decisions were often made by Bush’s political team and Vice President Dick Cheney. O’Neill had been recruited to join the Cabinet by Cheney, his old friend from the Gerald...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NickZoller

Nick Zoller Former Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill dies at age 84 https://t.co/xTkhcGHBiQ #NationalNews #News 8 seconds ago

Eagle_3_1917

Eagle_11🇺🇸 RT @stevenmnuchin1: Saddened to hear of the passing of the former 72nd Treasury Secretary, Paul O’Neill. He served @USTreasury and America… 2 minutes ago

je_mclaughlin

John McLaughlin RT @PhillyInquirer: Former Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill dies at age 84 https://t.co/tOo73EK14c 2 minutes ago

MooreToTheStory

Marshall Moore RT @WSJ: Paul O’Neill, former Treasury Secretary and Alcoa CEO, died at 84. O’Neill had been under treatment for lung cancer and his death… 2 minutes ago

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 Controversial former Treasury secretary O'Neill dies at 84 https://t.co/v07NIeplN0 2 minutes ago

jlboul

JLBoul Paul H. O'Neill, former Treasury Secretary and Alcoa giant, dies at 84 https://t.co/uKgPBxoIc6 via @PittsburghPG 2 minutes ago

DonBHC

Bad Hombre🤠🌪🇺🇸 RT @AP: BREAKING: Paul O'Neill, former Treasury Secretary under President George W. Bush and Alcoa CEO, dies at 84 from lung cancer, family… 3 minutes ago

SimplyTan24

Tanith Quintanilla RT @KTLA: BREAKING: Paul O’Neill has died at age 84. The former Treasury secretary broke with George W. Bush over tax policy and then prod… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.