Domestic flights from May 4: Air India

Air India on Saturday announced that it will resume domestic flights for select routes from May 4 and international flights from June 1.Also read: Air

You Might Like

Tweets about this DEEKAY RT @airnewsalerts: Air India announces, it has opened bookings for select Domestic flights for travel from May 4, and for International Fli… 4 minutes ago Najeeb Imran Khan RT @AmanKayamHai_ET: Govt denies any plan to re-open flights: At least Air India should check with the government first. Unnecessary confus… 10 minutes ago Sartaj Saifi RT @timesofindia: #JustIn | Air India starts bookings for select domestic flights from May 4 and for international flights from June 1, 202… 30 minutes ago Mohammed Yacoob RT @CNNnews18: Earlier in the day, Air India said it has opened bookings on select domestic flights from May 4 and on select international… 42 minutes ago Mahendra Raghuwanshi RT @PBNS_India: Air India announces, it has opened bookings for select Domestic flights for travel from May 4, and for International Flight… 43 minutes ago Amit Agrawal @MoCA_GoI @PIB_India I Support to shut down domestic flights next 2-3 months and international flights for atleast… https://t.co/LxMKCcOf9Y 49 minutes ago Etti Bali @alokebajpai @MoCA_GoI I just saw on the news this evening that Air India has opened domestic flight bookings and t… https://t.co/0gci4yHB23 51 minutes ago uday RT @AdityaRajKaul: JUST IN: Air India has opened bookings for select Domestic Flights for travel from 4th May 2020 Air India has also open… 52 minutes ago