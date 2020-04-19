Germany may rein in coronavirus debt if economy improves - finance minister
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () Germany may be able to manage the fiscal impact of the coronavirus crisis without exceeding approved debt levels if the economy recovers in the second half of the year, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in an interview published on Sunday.
