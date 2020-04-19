Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cognizant hit by 'Maze' ransomware attack

Cognizant hit by 'Maze' ransomware attack

Reuters India Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp on Saturday said it was hit by a "Maze" ransomware cyber attack, resulting in service disruptions for some of its clients.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dkarthiks

karthik RT @BloombergQuint: Cognizant said it became a victim of a ransomware attack that has caused disruptions to its clients. https://t.co/mV57N… 4 minutes ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Cognizant said it became a victim of a ransomware attack that has caused disruptions to its clients. https://t.co/mV57NSas01 5 minutes ago

Securityblog

Securityblog RT @j_opdenakker: Although the Maze ransomware group denied being responsible for the attack the IOCs point in their direction. https://t.c… 7 minutes ago

LocalhostDemon

Dan Futturman ⁦@Cognizant⁩ confirms #Maze #Ransomware attack https://t.co/pQpqiL9cFQ --via ⁦@CywareCo⁩ Social 7 minutes ago

poandpo

POST Online Media Cognizant hit by Maze ransomware attack https://t.co/EPmM0LHZ69 #Companies https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #Cognizant #hit… https://t.co/1sZnFeqRHI 10 minutes ago

digitalbhardwaj

Shubham Bhardwaj 🐻 Ransomware Attack #Cognizant https://t.co/utquV2GXHu 10 minutes ago

dt_next

DT Next Information technology company Congnizant Technology Services has been hit by #Maze ransomware attack and steps are… https://t.co/KjgqJkT6mO 13 minutes ago

thanigaivelan

தணிகைவேலன் Cognizant hit by 'Maze' ransomware attack, says clients facing disruption 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.