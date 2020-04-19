Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > No cut in pension to central govt employees, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

No cut in pension to central govt employees, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Zee News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The finance ministry on Sunday said there will be no cut in pensions to central government employees. The ministry clarified its position after reports that the government is planning to cut pensions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19 | 400 districts virus-free; Delhi to try plasma cure: Top updates

Covid-19 | 400 districts virus-free; Delhi to try plasma cure: Top updates 03:03

 From Gujarat Chief Minister placing himself in quarantine, to Delhi deciding to use the blood plasma technique on a trial basis - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The Union government also announced that the Coronavirus hasn't reached around 400 districts in the country. However,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fpjindia

Free Press Journal RT @SanjayJog7: No cut in pension of central govt employees, assures government @fpjindia @nsitharaman @PMOIndia @PIB_India 7 minutes ago

SanjayJog7

Sanjay Jog No cut in pension of central govt employees, assures government @fpjindia @nsitharaman @PMOIndia @PIB_India 9 minutes ago

sandeepKalkand4

Psychologist RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: No cut in pension to central govt employees, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/YaDAfVLUHs 23 minutes ago

FinSec_com

FinSec No pension cut to central govt employees: FinMin refutes news of 20% cut @FinMinIndia #Coronavirusimpactoneconomy 35 minutes ago

AnilLalwani69

ANIL LALWANI RT @bsindia: No pension cut to central govt employees: FinMin refutes news of 20% cut @FinMinIndia https://t.co/MEE4iti8TJ 36 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard No pension cut to central govt employees: FinMin refutes news of 20% cut @FinMinIndia https://t.co/MEE4iti8TJ 44 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Central government denies claims on pension cuts, says no such proposal #Pension https://t.co/d4iS1HXSwM 47 minutes ago

thedailypost_e

The Daily Post No cut in pension of central govt employees, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/d4IodmKcRp https://t.co/TyhlWdCORl 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.