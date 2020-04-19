No cut in pension to central govt employees, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () The finance ministry on Sunday said there will be no cut in pensions to central government employees. The ministry clarified its position after reports that the government is planning to cut pensions.
From Gujarat Chief Minister placing himself in quarantine, to Delhi deciding to use the blood plasma technique on a trial basis - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The Union government also announced that the Coronavirus hasn't reached around 400 districts in the country. However,...