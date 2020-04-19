Global  

After extending deadline to file income tax return, CBDT revises ITR forms to help taxpayers

Zee News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has revised the return forms for financial year 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21), in order to enable income taxpayers to avail full benefits of various timeline extensions granted by the government due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
