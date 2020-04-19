Work Home Balance: Dream about the future with Jazmin Miller, Crosstown theater director
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () Work Home Balance is the Memphis Business Journal's new recurring print and online feature that provides an inside look at how Memphians — across a variety of sectors and occupations — are navigating their new normals amid COVID-19. Below is a Q&A with Jazmin Miller, theater director for Crosstown Arts/Crosstown Theater. Miller is also an adjunct faculty member for Rhodes College, where she teaches theatre pedagogy. She was also a member of the 2019 Class of MBJ's 40 Under 40; read her profile…
For many individuals and families, the stay-at-home orders have placed a strain on financial, emotional and relationship health. So in today's Relationship Reboot, we skyped with our relationship guru Dr. Shonda Craft, on how to balance the at home work-life balance. (4:52) WCCO Mid-Morning - April...