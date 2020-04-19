Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Reuters reports Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Dallas-based Neiman Marcus is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, Reuters reported on Sunday. Neiman would become the first major U.S. department store operator to succumb to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, sources familiar with the matter said. The Reuters story said the debt-laden company was left with few options after the pandemic forced it to temporarily shut all 43 of its locations. According to sources in the story, Neiman is negotiating… 👓 View full article

0

