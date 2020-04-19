Global  

Congress closes in on new PPP funding as businesses hurry up and wait

bizjournals Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON – Mesa business owner Savannah Sanders said it felt like getting “a bomb dropped on you." Shortly after being approved for a loan to keep her business afloat, the bank said the federal Paycheck Protection Program was out of money. Now Sanders, like business owners across the country, are on edge as Congress was wrangling over the weekend regarding plans to add billions more to the original $349 billion in the PPP, administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Under…
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: What's next for businesses left in the cold after the small business loan program ran out of money?

What's next for businesses left in the cold after the small business loan program ran out of money? 02:23

 The emergency Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that's been keeping many businesses alive has run out of money. So what's next for Colorado businesses that missed out?

