Congress closes in on new PPP funding as businesses hurry up and wait

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON – Mesa business owner Savannah Sanders said it felt like getting “a bomb dropped on you." Shortly after being approved for a loan to keep her business afloat, the bank said the federal Paycheck Protection Program was out of money. Now Sanders, like business owners across the country, are on edge as Congress was wrangling over the weekend regarding plans to add billions more to the original $349 billion in the PPP, administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Under… 👓 View full article

