Australia to force technology giants Facebook and Google to pay for news content

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Australia to force technology giants Facebook and Google to pay for news contentSocial media giants Facebook and Google will be forced to pay Australian media companies for sharing their content or face sanctions under a landmark decision by the Morrison government.The move comes as the media industry reels...
Recent related videos from verified sources

China Bans COVID-19 From Games [Video]

China Bans COVID-19 From Games

CHINA — Now that China is trying to stifle coronavirus research in a bid to control the narrative of its origin, Xi Jinping's far-reaching blanket of control is now trying to suffocate gaming, well,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:29Published
Google must pay French press over search results [Video]

Google must pay French press over search results

France's competition authority ruled on Thursday that Google must pay French publishing companies and news agencies for re-using their content, such as snippets from articles in the search engine's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government said on Monday as...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SBS

Tech giants 'disappointed' by government's move to make them pay publishers

Media companies have welcomed plans to force tech giants to pay for content, but Facebook and Google are disappointed.
The Age

