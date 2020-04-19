This first appeared on MassLive.com. Securing personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers is forcing administrators to develop a new set of operating skills. Dr. Andrew W. Artenstein, who heads Baystate Health’s command center for COVID-19, described his experiences attempting to acquire N95 face masks and related gear for workers in a letter published by the New England Journal of Medicine. In the past, getting needed face masks and supplies for Baystate was a relatively…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Business Journals Securing personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers is forcing administrators to develop a new… https://t.co/SuhX08s5Zw 6 minutes ago Matthew Liptak How Baystate Health shielded an order for face masks and respirators from the feds https://t.co/P7yX9j5D8P 29 minutes ago Doug Banks @StephenJAdams2 @jonchesto MassLive reported the story too: https://t.co/XIGpoJkMI6 57 minutes ago MadMomof2 How Baystate Health shielded an order for face masks and respirators from being taken by federal officials https://t.co/RTjEaTxrTk 3 hours ago Val Davydov This is reality for our local hospital, hard to believe. ~How Baystate Health shielded an order for face masks and… https://t.co/8bqmXXkSfd 4 hours ago Malefica_V How Baystate Health shielded an order for face masks and respirators from being taken by federal officials https://t.co/Cx5bUMbykW 4 hours ago Charlene Pray How Baystate Health shielded an order for face masks and respirators from being taken by federal officials https://t.co/Gjfn6zHCsG 5 hours ago Crystal RT @HeathenResister: Why should it be so hard to get the equipment needed to save life's? This is so devastating 🤬😥 How Baystate Health sh… 7 hours ago