How Baystate Health shielded an order for face masks and respirators from the feds
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () This first appeared on MassLive.com. Securing personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers is forcing administrators to develop a new set of operating skills. Dr. Andrew W. Artenstein, who heads Baystate Health’s command center for COVID-19, described his experiences attempting to acquire N95 face masks and related gear for workers in a letter published by the New England Journal of Medicine. In the past, getting needed face masks and supplies for Baystate was a relatively…