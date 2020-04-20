Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Reuters reports

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Dallas-based Neiman Marcus is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, Reuters reported Sunday, April 19. Neiman would become the first major U.S. department store operator to succumb to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, sources familiar with the matter said. The Reuters story said the debt-laden company was left with few options after the pandemic forced it to temporarily shut all 43 of its locations. There are seven Neiman Marcus stores in Texas,…


