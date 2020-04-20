Global  

Burger chain Shake Shack to return $10 million government loan

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Shake Shack Inc will return the small business loan it received from the U.S. government, the burger chain's chief executive said on Monday, making it the first major firm to hand back money aimed at helping small businesses ride out the coronavirus impact.
