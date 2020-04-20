Global  

India's new FDI norms violate WTO's principle of free trade: Chinese embassy

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
India's new norms for foreign direct investment from specific countries violate the WTO's principle of non-discrimination and are against the general trend of free trade, a Chinese embassy said. Last week, India made grant of prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share land border with India.
