'Bears are out for blood': Oil plunges 21% to a 2-decade low as coronavirus shatters demand Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

· The WTI market has entered... · Western Texas Intermediate reaches a low of $14.30 a barrel, dropping to its lowest level since 1999 as coronavirus tanks demand for the commodity.· On Friday, data from Baker Hughes showed that the number of active oil rigs in the US dropped by 35% compared to the same time last month.· The WTI market has entered 👓 View full article

