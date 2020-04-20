Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > U.S. mortgage rates move to historic low point

U.S. mortgage rates move to historic low point

bizjournals Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates dropped this week tiptoeing to their historically low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.31 percent for the week ending April 16 — down from 3.33 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.17 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates continue to hover near all-time lows for the third straight week. As a result, refinance activity remains high, but home purchase…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DBJnews

Dayton Biz Journal The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.31 percent for the week ending April 16 — down from 3.33 percent last we… https://t.co/u1wQMhhW1G 5 minutes ago

bizjournals

Business Journals The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.31 percent for the week ending April 16 — down from 3.33 percent last we… https://t.co/FKKJYNHO7E 35 minutes ago

WatchRealEstate

Residential Real Estate Watch BJ: U.S. mortgage rates move to historic low point https://t.co/yGASoQejsY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.