U.S. mortgage rates move to historic low point Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

U.S. mortgage rates dropped this week tiptoeing to their historically low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.31 percent for the week ending April 16 — down from 3.33 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.17 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "Mortgage rates continue to hover near all-time lows for the third straight week. As a result, refinance activity remains high, but home purchase…

