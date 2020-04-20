Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 48 Covid-19 patients recover, discharged from Karur Medical College Hospital

48 Covid-19 patients recover, discharged from Karur Medical College Hospital

Hindu Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
While a section of them had contracted the virus after attending a religious event in New Delhi, the remaining were their contacts
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Hospital sees decrease in patients with medical emergencies

Hospital sees decrease in patients with medical emergencies 02:31

 A Las Vegas doctor says COVID-19 may be part of the reason emergency rooms have seen a decrease in patients getting treated for serious medical emergencies, like strokes and heart attacks.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.