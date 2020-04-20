Harry and Meghan say they won't cooperate with UK tabloids Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will no longer cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers because of what they call “distorted, false or invasive” stories.



Meghan and Prince Harry have written to the editors of The Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror saying they won’t “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion.” They say stories based on “salacious gossip” have upended the lives of acquaintances and strangers alike.



The letter, released Monday by the couple’s representative, said Harry and Meghan will have “zero engagement” with the newspapers, but says the couple “believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy.”



Harry, who is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and sixth in line to the British throne, married the American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a ceremony watched around the world.



The couple later said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable.



Harry has long had an uncomfortable relationship with the media, which he blames for the death of his mother, Princess Diana. She died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.



Harry’s unhappiness with the media increased after he began dating Markle, then the star of TV legal drama “Suits.” In 2016, he accused the media of harassing his then-girlfriend, and criticized “racial undertones” in some coverage of the biracial Markle.



In January, they announced they planned to quit as senior royals, seek financial independence and move to North America. The split became official at the end of March, and the couple are currently in California, where Meghan was raised.



The... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 4 hours ago Harry and Meghan won't deal with UK tabloids 01:18 Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have cut ties with some of Britain's biggest tabloids and said they will adopt a policy of "zero engagement" with them. Joe Davies reports. You Might Like

Tweets about this Ibrahim Matukuta RT @Forbes: Harry and Meghan will no longer cooperate with some of the U.K.’s biggest newspapers with whom they have had a fraught relation… 5 seconds ago B93dotcom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a letter to four British tabloids informing them they will no longer cooperate… https://t.co/maLaUqeoin 19 seconds ago The Blade Meghan and Prince Harry have written to UK tabloids saying they won’t “offer themselves up as currency for an econo… https://t.co/FqX5fyrGbl 5 minutes ago The Binge Stop Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce they will not cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers due to what th… https://t.co/DfM6jy64lJ 9 minutes ago Aliyu Aliyu RT @vanguardngrnews: Harry, Meghan say they won’t cooperate with UK tabloids https://t.co/zqI34a2ELp #vanguardnews https://t.co/8Sv00viwQT 9 minutes ago Vanguard Newspapers Harry, Meghan say they won’t cooperate with UK tabloids https://t.co/zqI34a2ELp #vanguardnews https://t.co/8Sv00viwQT 9 minutes ago Emmanuel Umoren RT @ABC: Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce they will no longer cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers because of what they cal… 10 minutes ago The Zimbabwe Daily Harry and Meghan say they won’t cooperate with UK tabloids https://t.co/vISi5z2DFs https://t.co/dqtO9kIg2S 11 minutes ago