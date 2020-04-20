Global  

Australia to make Facebook, Google share revenues with media outlets

Zee News Monday, 20 April 2020
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission would release in late July draft rules for the platforms to pay fair compensation for the journalistic content siphoned from news media.
