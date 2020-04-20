Ballantyne project moving forward despite COVID-19 uncertainties Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A mixed-use development in south Charlotte has secured a construction loan. A partnership that includes Atlanta investment firm Worthington Hyde Tirrill Partners, Synovus Bank and First Horizon Bank has provided a $66.5 million structured loan for Panorama Tower in Ballantyne Village. The project, being developed by Charlotte-based Panorama Holdings, will include a hotel, office space and a rooftop retail space in one tower. Jane Wu, president at Panorama Holdings, said in an email Friday that… 👓 View full article

