Ballantyne project moving forward despite COVID-19 uncertainties
Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
A mixed-use development in south Charlotte has secured a construction loan. A partnership that includes Atlanta investment firm Worthington Hyde Tirrill Partners, Synovus Bank and First Horizon Bank has provided a $66.5 million structured loan for Panorama Tower in Ballantyne Village. The project, being developed by Charlotte-based Panorama Holdings, will include a hotel, office space and a rooftop retail space in one tower. Jane Wu, president at Panorama Holdings, said in an email Friday that…