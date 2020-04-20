Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Shell to add a few hundred workers to cracker site this week

Shell to add a few hundred workers to cracker site this week

bizjournals Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
About 200 more workers are headed to the site of Shell Chemicals' petrochemical plant in Beaver County this week, a slight increase from the past several weeks that construction has been paused due to COVID-19. Shell has had around 300 workers at the site, well below the 7,000 or so that were working there, before March 20 when Shell put most of the construction on hold. Those workers were preserving and maintaining the complex, which will make the building blocks of many consumer plastics when…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: New York Hospital System To Give Workers Coronavirus Bonus

New York Hospital System To Give Workers Coronavirus Bonus 00:32

 Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images Northwell Health, the largest health system in New York, is giving its frontline workers a $2,500 bonus and a week of paid time off for their work responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The bonuses are available for healthcare workers like nurses and doctors as well...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.