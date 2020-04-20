Shell to add a few hundred workers to cracker site this week Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

About 200 more workers are headed to the site of Shell Chemicals' petrochemical plant in Beaver County this week, a slight increase from the past several weeks that construction has been paused due to COVID-19. Shell has had around 300 workers at the site, well below the 7,000 or so that were working there, before March 20 when Shell put most of the construction on hold. Those workers were preserving and maintaining the complex, which will make the building blocks of many consumer plastics when… 👓 View full article

