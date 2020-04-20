Neiman Marcus Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The company’s Hudson Yards location was forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic, along with 42 other stores. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published 7 hours ago Exclusive: Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy this week 01:09 Neiman Marcus Group is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, becoming the first major U.S. department store operator to succumb to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, people familiar with the matter said. Lisa Bernhard has more.