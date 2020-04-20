Mind the gap: why the spread between WTI and Brent prices is so high

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

US benchmark WTI crude has tanked 28% to US$13 per barrel on Monday, the lowest price since 1999. The oil market has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic, but the price of Brent crude, now considered the global benchmark, is still hovering at US$27 per barrel, dipping 'only' 4%. READ: Oil prices continue to slide as IEA sees global demand falling by 9.3mln barrels a day this year versus 2019 According to experts, traders fear storage space in North America is running out. Sellers have been trying to get ahead of the expiry date for the May contract, which is on Tuesday, pushing the US market in 'Super Contango'. That is when traders store oil to sell at a later date because they think the price will eventually spike. "If a market is in contango, no one wants what you are selling today, but they might want some in the future," explains Jeffrey Halley, analyst at OANDA. On Friday, WTI spot prices for May were US$18 per barrel, against June contracts of US$25 per barrel. "Physical oil traders have no space available," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, "If they had space, they could buy May crude oil, take delivery, store it and then sell it back into the market in June, earning a one-month return of close to 60%." "Speculators having bought the June contract now risk that it could get pulled lower over the coming weeks towards where the May contract is currently trading," Hansen added. "Only a major change in the fundamental outlook through lower production, due to producers being forced out of business, leaving wells idle or improved demand for fuel can prevent this." As the coronavirus pandemic has forced governments worldwide into imposing travel restrictions and business closures, demand has plummeted to historic lows. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week demand in April is estimated to be 29mln barrels per day lower than a year ago, a level last seen in 1995. With oil surplus having to be placed somewhere, analysts fear US storage could be at 70-80% capacity. The US main delivery point in Cushing, in Oklahoma, saw stockpiles rising by 50% since the start of March. "The lack of demand and landlocked nature of production in the US and Canada has already started to provide negative prices across a number of crude products in North America," said Joshua Mahony, analyst at IG. "With a huge surplus in crude products filling inventories on land, there is a clear benefit to those producers whom are able to put their oil out to sea." This explains why Brent crude, a combination of oil coming from 15 different oil fields in the North Sea, is doing better. Oil producers located near a harbour can ship their products more easily. However, although US producers are now taking the hardest hit, the whole industry is at stake. "With the insufficient OPEC+ production cut of 9.7mln barrels per day only kicking in at the start of May, the huge oversupply issue looks unlikely to go away anytime soon," Mahony concluded.


