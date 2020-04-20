Global  

Traders are using giant supertankers to store 160 million barrels of oil as the coronavirus torpedoes demand

Business Insider Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Traders are using giant supertankers to store 160 million barrels of oil as the coronavirus torpedoes demand· A record amount of crude oil is being stored on container ships around the world as oil traders scramble to find places to keep their product amid a rapid decline in global demand.
· Oil demand has fallen sharply thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, with less fuel being used for journeys by car and air, and manufacturers...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel

Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel 01:04

 Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel U.S. crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel. Oil’s May contract, known as its front month, has been hit the hardest with deliveries set to take place while the country is on...

