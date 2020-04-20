Traders are using giant supertankers to store 160 million barrels of oil as the coronavirus torpedoes demand Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

· A record amount of crude oil is being stored on container ships around the world as oil traders scramble to find places to keep their product amid a rapid decline in global demand.

· Oil demand has fallen sharply thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, with less fuel being used for journeys by car and air, and manufacturers... · A record amount of crude oil is being stored on container ships around the world as oil traders scramble to find places to keep their product amid a rapid decline in global demand.· Oil demand has fallen sharply thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, with less fuel being used for journeys by car and air, and manufacturers 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 3 hours ago Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel 01:04 Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel U.S. crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel. Oil’s May contract, known as its front month, has been hit the hardest with deliveries set to take place while the country is on... You Might Like

Tweets about this