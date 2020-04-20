Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Protests Mount In US Amid Pressure To Reopen; COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 40000

Protests Mount In US Amid Pressure To Reopen; COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 40000

RTTNews Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Even as coronavirus-related deaths in the United States crossed 40,000, protests against lockdowns are taking place in various states in the country. Protesters took to the streets in Arizona, Colorado, Montana and Washington on Sunday, as President Donald Trump had made his stand in favor of reopening economies shut down mainly due to the "stay at home" orders issued by state governors. U.S. de
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Reality Check: The Stay-At-Home Protests [Video]

Reality Check: The Stay-At-Home Protests

Minnesota leaders from both sides of the aisle say results from the new, statewide testing program are needed before the state can safely reopen – but pressure is mounting from nationwide protests,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:25Published
Covid-19: Pressure mounts to reopen as protests rage in US against lockdown | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Pressure mounts to reopen as protests rage in US against lockdown | Oneindia News

As the no.of Cases in US soar past 7 lakh with more than 40 thousand dead, Protesters have taken to the streets in states across the US, demanding that governors reopen economies shut by the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this