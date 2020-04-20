Global  

Expiring U.S. crude oil futures contract posts 'epic' 40% slide

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
An extreme situation has developed in the U.S. crude oil futures markets, as the current front-month May contract expiring on Tuesday has dropped by a whopping 40%, opening up the widest gap ever between it and the next contract, nearly $11 a barrel.
