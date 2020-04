Infosys Q4 profit up 6.3% at Rs 4,335 crore; check highlights of results, final dividend Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Revenue during Q4 FY20 stood at Rs 23,267 crore as compared to Rs 21,539 crore in Q4 FY19, clocking a growth of 8 per cent year-on-year and 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter. 👓 View full article

