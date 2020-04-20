Coronavirus update: 48K in Santa Clara County infected? | Pandemic could dent rental market

Global  

Between 48,000 and 81,000 people in Santa Clara County may already have been infected by COVID-19 as of April 1, according to the preliminary results of a Stanford University study in the community. If accurate, the results would mean that the rate of infection in the county is between 50 and 80 times higher than the official tally of confirmed coronavirus cases. The study, led by Stanford Assistant Professor Eran Bendavid, is still preliminary and has not yet been peer reviewed. It was conducted…
