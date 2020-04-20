Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Will the workplace shift caused by COVID-19 mean more remote workers in the future?

Will the workplace shift caused by COVID-19 mean more remote workers in the future?

bizjournals Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
COVID-19 has left “non-essential” employers with few options: Furlough employees or send them home to work. A recent Wallet Hub study looked at the best states for remote employees pre-COVID-19; but the pandemic has shown that working from home is not so simple for everyone. Lisa Perez, an associate professor at Minnesota State University Mankato, said that although organizational psychologists have been studying telecommuting for many years and can tell you the ideal environment for a home-based…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Research explores the environmental benefits of Americans working from home [Video]

Research explores the environmental benefits of Americans working from home

The majority of office workers think working in an office is actually hurting the environment, according to new research. For Earth Day, a global poll of 2,250 office workers discovered that 77%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
#BeetU, Session 2: How New Audience Behaviors, Data and Technology are Changing TV & Video Advertising [Video]

#BeetU, Session 2: How New Audience Behaviors, Data and Technology are Changing TV & Video Advertising

Welcome to #BeetU – our weekly educational series for advertising and media during the COVID-19 crisis, hosted by Ashley Swartz, CEO of Furious Corp, longtime Beet contributor and the Dean of #BeetU...

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 32:03Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.