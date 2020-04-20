Global  

Shake Shack To Return $10 Million PPP Loan To U.S. Government

RTTNews Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Burger chain Shake Shack Inc. said it will return a $10 million small business loan that it received from the U.S. government under an emergency program, as the company was able to raise additional capital from the public markets. The company received the loan under the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP, which is part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.
 Shake Shack Returning $10M Emergency Loan to Government The company was awarded the loan as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), an emergency program intended for small businesses to be able to pay workers and keep things running amid the COVID-19 health crisis. The loan was part of a $349...

