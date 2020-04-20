Shake Shack To Return $10 Million PPP Loan To U.S. Government

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Burger chain Shake Shack Inc. said it will return a $10 million small business loan that it received from the U.S. government under an emergency program, as the company was able to raise additional capital from the public markets. The company received the loan under the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP, which is part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.


