Oil is experiencing rare oversupply that's threatening to further whipsaw the market and drive prices even lower Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· *US West Texas Intermediate for May delivery slumped to its lowest level in 34 years and is now more than $12 lower than the June WTI contract. *

· *It's the largest-ever spread between spot prices and future ones, a rare situation called contango that signals near-term oversupply. *

