GlobeX Data set to launch its 'Work From Home' package in the Bahamas

Proactive Investors Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
GlobeX Data Ltd (CSE:SWIS) (OTCQB:SWISF) is close to launching its data protection platforms in the Bahamas, it said Monday. The Toronto- and New York-based company’s “Work From Home” services include GlobeX’s secure business cloud solutions package, comprised of the firm’s flagship DigitalSafe, PrivaTalk and Custodia technologies for secure communications. GlobeX will work with its exclusive reseller Sebastian Alliance Group in the Caribbean nation. READ: GlobeX Data to partner with S&P company, provide cloud security services "We are very excited to start executing on our plan, as announced earlier in the year, to launch all our services in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas,” GlobeX CEO Alain Ghiai said in a Monday statement. Ghiai said that the firm is able to offer its services online through Sebastian Alliance Group as the coronavirus pandemic put the entire country on lockdown. “There is a sharp increase in demand for secure business solutions for work from home "WFH" workforces and from next month onward, all the businesses of the Bahamas can benefit from some extra protection from cyber criminals, from any location, home or office, courtesy of GlobeX Data and the Sebastian Alliance Group,” Ghiai said. GlobeX said it is in the process of rolling out several “Work From Home” packages in “several” locations. It recently launched a new business solutions package to help secure the growing US work-from-home population. DigitalSafe is a Switzerland-hosted secure document management and collaboration cloud tool, while PrivaTalk is a secure communications suite. Custodia is the firm’s end-to-end encrypted email service. Contact Angela at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas
