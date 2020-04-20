Global  

Wolf extends stay-at-home order but will loosen some restrictions on construction, auto sales

Monday, 20 April 2020
Gov. Tom Wolf extended Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order until May 8, the date he said the state will begin to take small, measured steps toward reopening on that date, including allowing what he called limited construction operations and online automobile sales. Wolf's remarks during a news conference Monday built upon his roadmap announced late last week in a measured approach to reopening Pennsylvania, using a region-by-region approach that is also data driven and with strict social distancing…
