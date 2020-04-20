Wolf extends stay-at-home order but will loosen some restrictions on construction, auto sales Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Gov. Tom Wolf extended Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order until May 8, the date he said the state will begin to take small, measured steps toward reopening on that date, including allowing what he called limited construction operations and online automobile sales. Wolf's remarks during a news conference Monday built upon his roadmap announced late last week in a measured approach to reopening Pennsylvania, using a region-by-region approach that is also data driven and with strict social distancing… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published 2 days ago Gov. Polis outlines plan to lift Colorado stay-at-home order; strict measures will remain in place 02:15 Colorado public health officials said Monday that even once the governor begins to lift the stay-at-home order next week, strict physical distancing measures, the wearing of masks and better COVID-19 case detection and containment will be needed for months to avoid overwhelming the state’s ICU... You Might Like

Tweets about this