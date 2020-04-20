Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Maryland makes deal with South Korea firm for thousands of tests

Maryland makes deal with South Korea firm for thousands of tests

bizjournals Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Maryland is poised to dramatically ramp up testing after acquiring thousands of test kits from a company in South Korea, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday. The state has spent about $9 million to acquire 5,000 test kits from LabGenomics in South Korea, enough to make 500,000 tests. The deal is the result of 22 days of negotiations, vetting, testing and protocols among Maryland doctors and scientists, state agencies and counterparts in South Korea, Hogan said. The governor, who nicknamed the deal…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Maryland Acquires 500K COVID-19 Tests From South Korea

Maryland Acquires 500K COVID-19 Tests From South Korea 22:05

 Maryland received half a million test kits from South Korea, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday, saying his wife First Lady Yumi Hogan helped to close a deal with a laboratory there.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BaltBizOnline

Baltimore Business The new tests are part of Gov. Larry Hogan's efforts to eventually administer 20,000 tests a day in #Maryland. https://t.co/MKDPTw19Rm 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.