Maryland makes deal with South Korea firm for thousands of tests
Monday, 20 April 2020 () Maryland is poised to dramatically ramp up testing after acquiring thousands of test kits from a company in South Korea, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday. The state has spent about $9 million to acquire 5,000 test kits from LabGenomics in South Korea, enough to make 500,000 tests. The deal is the result of 22 days of negotiations, vetting, testing and protocols among Maryland doctors and scientists, state agencies and counterparts in South Korea, Hogan said. The governor, who nicknamed the deal…