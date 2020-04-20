Maryland makes deal with South Korea firm for thousands of tests Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Maryland is poised to dramatically ramp up testing after acquiring thousands of test kits from a company in South Korea, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday. The state has spent about $9 million to acquire 5,000 test kits from LabGenomics in South Korea, enough to make 500,000 tests. The deal is the result of 22 days of negotiations, vetting, testing and protocols among Maryland doctors and scientists, state agencies and counterparts in South Korea, Hogan said. The governor, who nicknamed the deal… 👓 View full article

Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published 2 hours ago Maryland Acquires 500K COVID-19 Tests From South Korea 22:05 Maryland received half a million test kits from South Korea, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday, saying his wife First Lady Yumi Hogan helped to close a deal with a laboratory there.

