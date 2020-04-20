Dow tumbles 592 points as oil crashes below zero for the first time ever
Monday, 20 April 2020 () · *US stocks fell on Monday as oil prices crashed into negative territory for the first time ever, notching record lows in the process.*
· *West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell as much as 321%, to -$40.32 a barrel, while Brent crude slid 9.5% to $25.41 at intrasession lows.*
· *A group of big technology companies —...
President Donald Trump said US will purchase 75 million barrels of oil and put it into strategic reserve. Trump’s announcement comes after oil prices plunged below zero on April 20. He said, “Based on the record low price of oil that you've been seeing, it's at a level that's very interesting to...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Constituent 🌺 ⏳ RT @808constituent: Dow tumbles 592 points as oil crashes below zero, meanwhile my *fossil fuel free* IRA is up a dollar per share.
Invite… 5 days ago