Traders piled $1.6 billion into an oil ETF last week — right before prices went negative for the first time in history

Business Insider Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
· *Last week, traders put $1.6 billion into the United States Oil Fund LP, or USO, the best week of inflows on record for the exchange-traded fund, Bloomberg reported.*
· *On Monday, the ETF slumped 11% as the price of US West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero for the first time ever. *
· *Other energy ETFs also...
 The price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. oil plunged below $0 a barrel on Monday for the first time in history, a troubling sign of an unprecedented global energy glut as the coronavirus pandemic halts travel and curbs economic activity. But what do negative crude prices mean in the real world? Lauren...

