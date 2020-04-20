Construction industry fears pandemic-driven labor issues. Schools disagree.

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Central Florida's next-generation construction workers are still out there learning the trade — but instead of being on site or in a classroom lab, they're getting educated through video classes. Instructors with the Orlando-based Academy of Construction Technologies Inc. — which gives high schoolers construction training — went digital to teach students tasks such as how to wire switches. That's because participating high schools have shuttered in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Typically… 👓 View full article

