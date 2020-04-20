Roundup of deals and dollars: Integrity Marketing Group acquires an insurance marketing organization

Global  

Take a look at our weekly column where we highlight recent M&A activity involving Dallas-Fort Worth companies. Integrity Marketing Group  Dallas-based Integrity Marketing Group has acquired The Brokerage Resource, an insurance marketing organization headquartered in North Carolina, according to a news release. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Brokerage Resource is an expert in the senior healthcare marketplace and in medicare supplement insurance. The company holds…
