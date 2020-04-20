Intel 's 2019 Rio Rancho hiring was the most in nearly two decades

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Intel hired 509 new employees at its Rio Rancho plant last year, according to an annual report filed with Sandoval County on Monday. The number of new hires last year is the most since 2000, when Intel added more than 1,300 to its roster, the report says. The company employs a total of "more than 1,800" in Rio Rancho, according to the report, up from "approximately 1,200" in 2018. The hiring uptick continues a period of growth for the computer chip manufacturer, which previously saw its Rio Rancho…


