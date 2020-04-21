Kim Jong Un surgery report fuels speculation about North Korea leader’s health Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Reports saying Kim Jong Un underwent a medical procedure are fueling new speculation about North Korean leader’s health after his unprecedented absence from events last week marking his grandfather’s birthday. The U.S. was monitoring intelligence reports that Kim may be in “grave danger after a surgery,” CNN reported, citing a U.S. official with direct knowledge […] 👓 View full article

