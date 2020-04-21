Global  

Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapitalize

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it has entered voluntary administration to recapitalize the business and emerge in a stronger financial position after being battered by the coronavirus crisis and a high debt load.
