Covid 19 coronavirus: Virgin Australia goes into administration

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Virgin Australia boss Paul Scurrah has described how the airline's board made the "courageous decision" to enter voluntary administration but vowed it would return.The airline announced today accounting firm Deloitte had been appointed... Virgin Australia boss Paul Scurrah has described how the airline's board made the "courageous decision" to enter voluntary administration but vowed it would return.The airline announced today accounting firm Deloitte had been appointed... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published 2 hours ago Virgin Australia enters administration during the COVID-19 pandemic 01:05 Virgin Australia has entered administration during the COVID-19 pandemic after failing to secure a loan from the government. This footage was filmed in October 2018.