Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Covid 19 coronavirus: Virgin Australia goes into administration

Covid 19 coronavirus: Virgin Australia goes into administration

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Virgin Australia goes into administrationVirgin Australia boss Paul Scurrah has described how the airline's board made the "courageous decision" to enter voluntary administration but vowed it would return.The airline announced today accounting firm Deloitte had been appointed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Virgin Australia enters administration during the COVID-19 pandemic

Virgin Australia enters administration during the COVID-19 pandemic 01:05

 Virgin Australia has entered administration during the COVID-19 pandemic after failing to secure a loan from the government. This footage was filmed in October 2018.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HarrisonAFC

Harry RT @MartinDaubney: The Australian government rejects $1.4bn loan to Virgin - and the British should do the same I feel for the staff but a… 11 seconds ago

nikitonikito7

トミー RT @QuickTake: "Don't clip our wings." Virgin Australia has become Asia’s first airline to fall to the #coronavirus. Richard Branson's Vir… 2 minutes ago

brscottmy

B. Scott https://t.co/3XYH27niT7 Get World Newspapers for free - https://t.co/fPWSSBApw8 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.