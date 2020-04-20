Global  

Vijay Mallya loses appeal, may be back in 28 days

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who lost his appeal against extradition in the London high court and could be extradited to India within a couple of months, told TOI late on Monday that he was "naturally disappointed" he had lost his appeal.
