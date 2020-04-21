Q&A: Oil prices crater as demand evaporates, storage fills

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — The world is awash in oil, there's little demand for it and we're running out of places to put it.



That in a nutshell explains Monday's strange and unprecedented action in the market for crude oil futures contracts, where traders essentially offered to pay someone else to deal with the oil they were due to have delivered next month.



The price of U.S. benchmark crude that would be delivered in May was selling for around $15 a barrel Monday morning, but fell as low as -$40 per barrel during the day. It was the first time that the price on a futures contract for oil has gone negative, analysts say.



“It’s the worst oil price in history, which shouldn’t surprise us, because it’s the inevitable result of the biggest supply and demand disparity in history,” said Ryan Sitton, commissioner at the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil industry.



There's little mystery as to why there's so little demand for oil: Efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus have major cities around the world on lockdown, air travel has been seriously curtailed, and millions of people are working from home, leading to far fewer commuters on the roads.



But pumps are still running, extracting oil from the ground, and all that oil has to go somewhere. Here are some questions and answers about the latest developments in the oil patch:



HAS THE PRICE OF OIL EVER GONE NEGATIVE BEFORE?



Sometimes, the price on the future delivery of oil will get skewed by a surprise event, say an oil pipeline bursts. That can cause the price of a futures contract for a given month to be sharply higher or lower than that of the futures contract for the next month.



Usually, this is smoothed out by the market, but the sharp pullback in demand combined with a glut of oil... 👓 View full article

