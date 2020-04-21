Global  

Cargill to temporarily idle Alberta beef plant as hundreds of workers infected by COVID-19

Reuters India Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Cargill Ltd said on Monday it had begun the process of temporarily idling its Canadian beef plant in High River, Alberta, because of the COVID-19 outbreak as provincial health officials said hundreds of workers at the plant had become infected.
