Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > How a barrel of oil came to be worth less than nothing

How a barrel of oil came to be worth less than nothing

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK: Something bizarre happened in the oil markets on Monday: Prices fell so much that some traders paid buyers to take oil off their hands.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ivergopoulou

Irini Vergopoulou Too Much Oil: How a Barrel Came to Be Worth Less Than Nothing https://t.co/3FVVfOCkuX 4 minutes ago

manishsanghvi

Manish | मनीष | منیش 🇮🇳 RT @EconomicTimes: Something bizarre happened in the oil markets on Monday: Prices fell so much that some traders paid buyers to take oil o… 7 minutes ago

AlanEyre1

Alan Eyre Too Much Oil: How a Barrel Came to Be Worth Less Than Nothing https://t.co/mkC5NihnNO 7 minutes ago

olddog95

GSD’s Too Much Oil: How a Barrel Came to Be Worth Less Than Nothing https://t.co/wWDbIvQENP TRUMP SCREWED UP! He golfed w… https://t.co/mWY8hlbhGK 7 minutes ago

iabdullayounus

Abdullah Too Much Oil: How a Barrel Came to Be Worth Less Than Nothing https://t.co/fuuuE6bUGE 9 minutes ago

zailizal

Zailizal Wahab Too much oil: How a barrel came to be worth less than nothing. https://t.co/M6DfAg8Kp4 17 minutes ago

Luckky_rana

Lucky Rana RT @MPNaveenJindal: Too Much Oil: How a Barrel Came to Be Worth Less Than Nothing #OilPrice went negative on Monday, signaling that there… 18 minutes ago

cric_emam

Emamul Pervez crude oil price today: Too much oil: How a barrel came to be worth less than nothing - The Economic Times https://t.co/Li3bLteaWU 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.