Birmingham church lands $500K in National Park Service funds for project

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
A Birmingham church has received funds from the National Park Service to preserve and highlight stories related to the African-American struggle for equality in the 20th century. St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 1500 Sixth Avenue North, received $500,000 to restore, rehabilitate and preserve its church building. The church is located in the Birmingham Civil Rights District, which is a part of the Civil Rights National Monument created by executive order by President Barack Obama in 2017. Funds…
