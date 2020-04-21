Birmingham church lands $500K in National Park Service funds for project

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A Birmingham church has received funds from the National Park Service to preserve and highlight stories related to the African-American struggle for equality in the 20th century. St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 1500 Sixth Avenue North, received $500,000 to restore, rehabilitate and preserve its church building. The church is located in the Birmingham Civil Rights District, which is a part of the Civil Rights National Monument created by executive order by President Barack Obama in 2017. Funds… 👓 View full article

